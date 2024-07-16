Richard Owen, head of Idris Davies School in Rhymney, has been named as principal of the year across the whole of Wales' education industry.

This is the second award Mr Owen has won for his work this year, having already been named head of the year at the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2024 in June.

Richard Owen has successfully brought together three schools to create a highly inclusive and progressive environment at Idris Davies School, he has made a huge impact on standards and the aspirations of all pupils, irrespective of any barriers they might face.

Deputy Chair of Governors at Idris Davies School Emma Cavendar-Morris: said “Richard is committed and hardworking, and the ultimate, utmost professional."

The biography for Mr Owen’s award read: “Richard is a determined, empathetic and inspirational headteacher, who is highly thought of by pupils, colleagues, parents, and the wider community.

“He has successfully brought together three schools to create the highly inclusive and progressive Idris Davies School. Colleagues talked endlessly about Richard’s energy and dedication and his high levels of emotional intelligence and authentic leadership.

“Passionate about the whole school community, Richard has made a huge impact on standards and the aspirations of all pupils, irrespective of any barriers they might face.”

Jointly funded by the Welsh Government and Caerphilly County Borough Council, as part of the 21st Century Schools programme, the school was designed in-house by the council and replaced Rhymney Comprehensive School, Abertysswg and Pontlottyn primary schools.

The award winners were announced at a ceremony on Sunday July 14 in Soughton Hall in Mold.

Idris Davies School has also recently enjoyed a stellar Estyn report.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS announced each winner.

She later commented: “The calibre of nominations continues to be exceptional and demonstrates the abundance of innovation and talent we have here in Wales.

"We asked parents and carers, learners, teachers, lecturers, colleagues and the general public across Wales to nominate inspiring education professionals - and this year we received more nominations than ever.

"Our judges have been truly inspired by their visits to schools and colleges across all four corners of Wales throughout this process.

"From primary and forest schools, to secondary schools and colleges, education practitioners at all stages of learners’ lives have a huge impact on their development, wellbeing and engagement with education.

"Congratulations to all the finalists and especially to the winners on your achievements and dedication to nurturing the next generation of Welsh citizens.”