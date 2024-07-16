Helga Boehm, 48, Peter Wright, 33, Charlie Linstead, 28, and Lucy Hart, 27, were part of a gang based in Chepstow which had links to Newport.

They appeared at Cardiff Crown Court to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

Judge Simon Mills heard that Boehm, jailed for four years and 10 months earlier this year, profited by £265,586.39.

She has no assets to her name and has to pay a nominal sum of £1.

Wright, locked up for five years and one month, benefited from crime to the tune of £145,367.50.

He has assets worth £225 which he must hand over within three months or face an extra seven days in prison.

Linstead, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, who was handed a suspended sentence in January, made £338,554.93.

He too has no assets and must pay just £1.

Hart, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow, who also received a suspended jail term, profited by £185,660.89 and has £1,400 which can be seized.

She has three months to hand it over to the authorities or will face 28 days in prison in default.

The defendants were convicted of being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs.