The transport body has launched a promotional toolkit in an ambitious campaign to increase sustainable travel.

The recent data states that although 58 per cent of adults in Wales walked for ten minutes, and 6 per cent cycled weekly to get to where they were going, 51 per cent of children usually travelled to school by car despite 78 per cent favouring active travel.

The toolkit, designed to encourage community members to opt for eco-friendly modes of transport, constitutes an integral part of the mission.

It provides local authorities with more than 500 images featuring people engaged in walking, cycling, and wheeling activities across the country.

The emphasis placed on using relatable images and language is backed by research.

It is expected that by representing a wide range of everyday cycling stories, the toolkit can challenge and shift people's perspectives on cycling.

Nicola Grima, active travel delivery programme lead at Transport for Wales, said: "Wales has great walking and cycling infrastructure.

"We want as many people as possible to make use of it.

"That’s why we’ve been working with local authorities to give them the tools to promote these routes to people in their communities."

Providing workable ideas for key messages and campaign examples along with case studies from other successful similar schemes in Wales, the toolkit aims to prove its effectiveness.

One case study in the toolkit outlines infrastructure updates on the National Cycle Route 5 by Conwy County Borough Council, while another highlights improvements made to the Gladstone and Cogan bridge in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Both were funded by the Welsh Government.

Conclusively, this campaign spearheaded by Transport for Wales is designed to make instant and visible changes.