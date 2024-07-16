Harri Lasslett, 23, was arrested by Gwent Police last month riding a Sur-Ron electric bike illegally on Cardiff Road in Newport.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property – the Rolex watch and £2,434.36 in cash.

He also admitted riding the Sur-Ron bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

The offences occurred on Sunday, June 16.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Laslett, of no fixed abode, Newport has two previous convictions for trafficking class A drugs.

He was locked up for two years and eight months in 2021.

Lasslett, who appeared in court via video link from Swansea Prison, is facing a mandatory minimum jail sentence of seven years before his guilty pleas are taken into account.

He will be sentenced next month and was remanded in custody by Judge Shomon Khan.