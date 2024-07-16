A THIRD-STRIKE drug dealer caught with cocaine and a Rolex watch is facing years behind bars.
Harri Lasslett, 23, was arrested by Gwent Police last month riding a Sur-Ron electric bike illegally on Cardiff Road in Newport.
The defendant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property – the Rolex watch and £2,434.36 in cash.
He also admitted riding the Sur-Ron bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.
MORE NEWS: Family beat up man and then lied to police he was the aggressor
The offences occurred on Sunday, June 16.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how Laslett, of no fixed abode, Newport has two previous convictions for trafficking class A drugs.
He was locked up for two years and eight months in 2021.
Lasslett, who appeared in court via video link from Swansea Prison, is facing a mandatory minimum jail sentence of seven years before his guilty pleas are taken into account.
He will be sentenced next month and was remanded in custody by Judge Shomon Khan.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel