The band's recording of the song at Monnow Valley Studios is part of their Definitely Maybe album's 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition.

Owing to recent efforts by Noel Gallagher, the recording has been freshly mixed and fine-tuned for the fans' listening pleasure, making its debut from the historic album recording session.

Previously, the Monnow Valley tracks were overlooked as they were considered overly technical and polished, detracting from the band's raw and authentic essence.

The song, Up in the Sky is known for its sharp lyrics and infectious, chiming hooks.

The updated mix provides a different perspective on the band's potential musical direction had they adhered to the studio's recording techniques.

The original recording sessions at Monnow Valley were abandoned, leading the band to decamp to Sawmill Studios in Cornwall.

Their time in Cornwall saw the introduction of Owen Morris, who completed the definitive mixes forming Oasis's heralded debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The album's 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition incorporates tracks from the abandoned Monnow Valley session and unusual takes from the Sawmill Studios.

These revisited tracks depict the journey of creating an album that has since been lauded as one of the most instrumental debut albums.

Also featured in the Anniversary Edition is brand-new artwork by Brian Cannon, the album's initial art designer for Microdot, original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, and sleeve notes from Creation Records boss, Alan McGee.

In addition to the new artwork and sleeve notes, the edition also includes an unreleased demo version of Sad Song, featuring the vocals of Liam Gallagher, available for pre-order now.

In August of 1994, the launch of Definitely Maybe created a seismic shift in British youth culture.

The album broke into the Official UK Album Charts at No. 1 and by doing so became the fastest-selling debut album at the time.

Each track on the album, including Supersonic, Shakermaker, Live Forever, and Cigarettes & Alcohol, became iconic anthems, resonating with an entire generation.

Three decades on, Definitely Maybe continues to remain a classic, inspiring countless bands and intriguing younger generations.

The album's 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will once again give audiences the chance to relish the groundbreaking music of one of the most globally recognised British rock bands, Oasis.

Recently, Liam Gallagher went on a 30th Anniversary Tour, receiving widespread praise from fans and media alike.

Later this week, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will head out on some summer shows, which will feature classic Oasis hits.

The 30th Anniversary Edition will find its release under Big Brother Recordings on August 30.