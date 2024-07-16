Troy Foster, 28, of Chapel Street, Brynmawr pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

The offences took place between December 18, 2023 and December 24, 2023, Newport Crown Court was told.

Foster’s sentence was adjourned to August 16 for the preparation of a report.

MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Chainsaw thug, drug dealers and burglar jailed

Judge Eugene Egan told the defendant he will have to register as a sex offender within three days.

Foster was also warned that “all options” would be open next month.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.