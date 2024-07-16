A PAEDOPHILE was warned he could be going to jail after he was caught trying to encourage two underage girls to carry out sex acts.
Troy Foster, 28, of Chapel Street, Brynmawr pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.
The offences took place between December 18, 2023 and December 24, 2023, Newport Crown Court was told.
Foster’s sentence was adjourned to August 16 for the preparation of a report.
MORE NEWS: Locked Up: Chainsaw thug, drug dealers and burglar jailed
Judge Eugene Egan told the defendant he will have to register as a sex offender within three days.
Foster was also warned that “all options” would be open next month.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article