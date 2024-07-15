On January 27, at Cadoxton railway station, emergency services rushed to the scene after an allegedly stabbing committed by a teen who was 15 at the time.

The defendant, from Cardiff, cannot be named due to his age, is on trial at Merthyr Crown Court from today, July 15, facing four charges including attempted murder, a lesser alternative of wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice.

The trial is expected to last five days, however the defendant has been found unfit to stand and so the jury must decide whether he committed the acts alleged or not, not if he is guilty or innocent.

‘She was saying s*** so I went up and stabbed her in the ribs’

Candid texts show the volatile situation around why the incident happened.

The teen claims derogatory comments were made about his mother and that he wanted to avenge these.

CCTV footage showed the teen in McDonalds on the date in question at around 6.30pm before riding the trains through Cardiff heading to Cwmbran.

In extraordinary texts read out in court, conversations between the defendant and friends go: “***** going to die today.”

“What you going to do?”

“Stab her.”

At one point the defendant texts: “She was saying s*** so I went up and stabbed her in the ribs.”

In another extraordinary message the defendant is advised: “If you got away with it, live your life.”

A teen was said to be avenging comments made about his mother (Image: Google Maps)

Other conversations go: “Man, what the f*** you doing?”

“I know I regret it.”

“You are so stupid.”

“Thanks mate (four cry laughing emojis)”.

Another trail goes: “On your mum’s ashes did you do it?”

“Mum’s ashes. Handing myself in tomorrow.”

The trial continues.