The city’s newest supermarket takes over the plot previously occupied by Aldi, which moved to a new site in March 2024, over five months ago.

A spokesperson for Farmfoods said: “The new shop, one of our largest in South Wales, will offer our full range of branded and own-brand products including frozen food, groceries, chilled foods, bread, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables along with a range of household and other items.

“The location benefits from a large free customer car park and will be open 7 days a week, Monday - Friday 8am-9pm; Saturday 8am-8 pm; Sunday 10am-4pm.”

The frozen food chain can be located at Discovery Retail Park, Unit B at Barrack Hill, Newport, NP20 5GN.

There are over 300 Farmfoods supermarkets across the UK, with the company originating in Aberdeen more than 60 years ago.

Of these 300 stores, five can be found in Gwent. In addition to the new Newport location, they have stores in Brynmawr, Pontypool, Tredegar and Blackwood.

Customers can visit www.farmfoods.co.uk to sign up to receive special offers, discounts and exclusive deals ready for the store opening.

After signing up you will also be emailed some personal money-off vouchers for extra savings on your shopping.