The sheep were found dead in Old Furnace Farm on Tuesday, June 4.

It's believed they were attacked by a dogs sometime between midnight and 7am.

Police are now launching an appeal.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Can you help? We’re appealing for witnesses after three sheep were found dead in Old Furnace Farm.

"It is believed that they were attacked by a dog/dogs sometime between midnight and 7am on Tuesday 4 June.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our website, social media or 101 and quoting reference 2400183691."

Gwent Police added: "Remember, livestock worrying is an offence and can have a devastating impact on our rural communities.

"If you’re planning walks in the countryside this summer, make sure your dog is on a lead whenever they are near livestock."