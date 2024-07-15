THREE sheep have been found dead at a farm believed to have been killed by a dog.
The sheep were found dead in Old Furnace Farm on Tuesday, June 4.
It's believed they were attacked by a dogs sometime between midnight and 7am.
Police are now launching an appeal.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Can you help? We’re appealing for witnesses after three sheep were found dead in Old Furnace Farm.
"It is believed that they were attacked by a dog/dogs sometime between midnight and 7am on Tuesday 4 June.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our website, social media or 101 and quoting reference 2400183691."
Gwent Police added: "Remember, livestock worrying is an offence and can have a devastating impact on our rural communities.
"If you’re planning walks in the countryside this summer, make sure your dog is on a lead whenever they are near livestock."
