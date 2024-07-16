The confectionary company is responsible for a range of popular chocolates including M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles and of course Mars bars.

One of Mars Wrigley's more popular products is its Celebrations, which consists of eight different chocolates:

Mars

Snickers

Maltesers

Galaxy

Caramel Galaxy

Bounty

Milky Way

Twix

It is particularly popular around the festive season with Celebrations being voted the UK's favourite Christmas chocolate in 2023 in a study by myvouchercodes.co.uk.

Mars Wrigley shrinks the size of Celebrations tubs

Currently, Celebrations come in various sizes ranging from 600g to 185g.

But a user on X (formerly Twitter) has now discovered the larger 600g tubs of Celebrations have been shrunk to 550g just months out from Christmas 2024.

The X user, posting a photo of the new smaller tubs, said: "Wow! Just had a delivery of stock ready to be shipped out for christmas. Celebrations tubs getting smaller each year!

"@Tesco @asda gonna get a few disgruntled customers this Christmas 600g tubs now 550g but price will inevitably go UP!"

A Mars Wrigley spokesperson, speaking to The Grocer, has since confirmed the larger tubs have been shrunk in an attempt to "absorb the rising costs of raw materials and operations”.

The spokesperson added: "Unfortunately, the growing pressures mean more needs to be done.

"Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we have taken lightly but it is necessary for shoppers to still be able to enjoy their favourite Celebrations treats without compromising on quality or taste."

The decrease in size will "reduce the plastic used in the packaging by 17%", the spokesperson said, but will also mean fewer chocolates in each tub.

Mars Wrigley did not confirm whether the change would impact shelf prices, but added: "Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer."

This is not the first product to be shrunk by Mars Wrigley in recent years, according to The Grocer.

In 2022, it swapped changed the 23g bars in its Twix multipacks to 20g and shrunk Maltesers packs from 189g to 175g.

Last year, Galaxy bars went from 110g to 100g while packs of Starburst changed to 138g, down from 152g.