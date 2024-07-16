Making space for garden storage is always a good idea – whether you need somewhere to keep lawnmowers out of the rain or to keep outdoor seating cushions protected during the winter.
Garden storage comes in various ways, including sheds, garages and pop-up plastic or wooden boxes.
Most households will build the likes of sheds in their back garden where it’s out of the way.
But if you don’t have any room towards the rear of your house, you might be wondering if you can put a shed on your driveway.
Find out if you might need planning permission to do this below.
Do you need planning permission for a shed on a driveway?
The Garden Room Guide explains: “Unlike in a rear garden, it’s not possible to just install a shed on a front driveway and could lead to the structure needing to be removed.
“The local planning authority or council could see the installation as a breach of planning permissions.”
The experts add: “When it comes to planning permission, a shed (just like a garage or summerhouse) is classified as an outbuilding, which applies certain exclusions from requiring a planning application. To be considered as an outbuilding, it must be installed for the incidental enjoyment of the dwelling house.
“Outbuildings fall under Permitted Development, meaning a planning application is not required, but there are certain limits and conditions.
What side of the fence am I responsible for in the UK?
“The idea behind Permitted Development is to allow homeowners to make improvements to their properties without a lengthy planning application. Other examples of Permitted Development include certain porches and fences.
“Unfortunately, installation on a front driveway falls outside of the conditions of Permitted Development due to the location being forward from the house.
“Therefore, it will not be possible to install a shed without seeking planning permission.”
However, if you want to avoid a planning application for a shed on your driveway, it should be installed within the rules of Permitted Development.
Just some of the conditions outlined by the Garden Room Guide include:
- No outbuilding on land forward of a wall forming the principal elevation
- No more than half the land around the original house
- No verandas, balconies or raised platforms
- In some areas, the maximum area is limited to 10 square metres
- Maximum height of 2.5 metres within two metres of a boundary
- Single story and maximum height of 4 metres with a dual pitched roof
It’s important to note the Permitted Development rights apply to houses only and the above information is only a guide – always check with your local authority.
