A MAN is alleged to have approached a member of the public and demand money for them it was police are investigating as attempted robbery near Tesco.
The incident happened on July 6 near Tesco in Pontypool.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said on the incident: "We've received two reports of attempted robbery near the Tesco in Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool.
"In both reports, the victim was approached by a man who demanded that they hand over their belongings and the victims were unharmed.
"The incidents are reported to have happened between 11.15am and 12.45pm on Saturday 6 July.
"A motorcyclist reportedly stopped to help one of the victims, and officers would like to speak to this person, as they may hold vital information.
"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact us via the website, social media or by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2400230863.
"A 34-year-old man from Pontypool was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and later released on police bail while enquiries continue."
