Live: One lane still closed in crash on Prince of Wales Bridge

One lane still closed in crash on Prince of Wales Bridge

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Estimated 45 minute delays on bridge
  • BREAKING, 6pm: There has been a second collision
  • One lane still closed on PoW Bridge
  • Crash caused three lanes to close

