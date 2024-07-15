THE man who died following a road traffic collision which happened on Barry Road, Dinas Powys in the early hours of Sunday July 14 has been named as Connor Ockerby, 20, from Barry.
The crash took place on the A4055 Cardiff Road in Barry at around 3.50am in the morning.
Mr Ockerby died at the scene of the crash involving one grey Ford Fiesta.
The occupants of the car, two women, one age 20, from Barry, and the other 18, from Dinas Powys, were taken to hospital as a precaution
Mr Ockerby's family has issued the following tribute: “Our lovely boy Connor tragically passed away in a car accident on Sunday morning.
"He was adored by us – his Mum, Dad, and his brother Dean, his girlfriend Courtney, his Auntie Karen and Uncle Neil, Uncles Richard, David and Michelle and family.
"He was loved by all of our extended family, his many friends, who all played a massive part in his life, and everyone who knew him."
South Wales Police want to hear from any witnesses to the collision, anyone with any dash-cam footage or anyone who saw the manner in which the car was being driven prior to the collision.
Contact the police quoting reference 2400233554.
