SHANE HUGHES, 36, of James Prosser Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Edlogan Way on February 2.

He was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay a £440 surcharge and £85 costs.

BRADLEIGH JACK FRY, 25, of Garn Road, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW DREDGE, 39, of Abernant Road, Markham, near Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 74mph in a 50mph zone on Commercial Street on May 4, 2023.

He must pay £1,226 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH LITTLE, 41, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £186 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A4046 in Ebbw Vale on December 30, 2023.

GAVIN MILLAR, 34, of Greenway Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race on December 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEN JAMES NEWELL, 31, of Loftus Avenue, Newport must pay £346 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 20, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

JACK TRINDER, 24, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 19, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

SAM MICHAEL VAUGHAN, 36, of Pantycelyn Street, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £958 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pengam Road on October 13, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

TANYA LORRAINE BRIDGEMAN, 62, of Fernlea, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on December 19, 2023.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

KEVIN CLIVE GARDNER, 53, of Pantddu Fields, Aberbeeg must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID PAUL BRYANT, 60, of Heol Helig, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.