Elizabeth Edwards, 40, has been reported as missing.

She was last seen leaving an address in Pontypool at around 1pm on Monday 15 July.

She is believed to be wearing a green puffer coat and black leggings..

Elizabeth is described as white, with fair long hair that is usually tied back, and wears glasses.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400235307.

"Elizabeth is also urged to get in touch with us."