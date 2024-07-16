POLICE are appealing to find a missing woman from Pontypool.
Elizabeth Edwards, 40, has been reported as missing.
She was last seen leaving an address in Pontypool at around 1pm on Monday 15 July.
She is believed to be wearing a green puffer coat and black leggings..
Elizabeth is described as white, with fair long hair that is usually tied back, and wears glasses.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400235307.
"Elizabeth is also urged to get in touch with us."
