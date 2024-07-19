Natasha Asghar MS was one of many passengers caught up in an ordeal on a Transport for Wales train in Carmarthen over the last weekend in June.

The South East Wales politician and her fellow passengers were left waiting on a train at the town’s station for around two hours after a driver failed to turn up for work because of traffic issues.

Passengers – including those in wheelchairs, the elderly, and people with children - were told they could get a different train from another platform and rushed over there, only to be sent back on the original train.

It was a particularly hot day when the incident occurred, and despite assurances free water would be provided to passengers – nothing materialised.

Natasha, who is also Wales’ Shadow Transport Minister, described the situation as ‘beyond a joke’ in the Welsh Parliament this week as she called for action.

She told the chamber: “There were people on this train with serious health conditions. Who would’ve taken responsibility if something had happened to them?

“Improvements must be made by Transport for Wales and other operators to ensure the wellbeing of passengers is an absolute priority, firstly by ensuring trains are stocked with water which can be handed out to passengers caught up in these situations through no fault of their own.”

The Welsh Government’s Business Minister, Jane Hutt MS, responded by saying she incident was “regrettable and unfortunate” and vowed to make the Cabinet Secretary for Transport aware of the situation.

She also praised the organisation’s punctuality saying statistics showed “we have turned the corner with our Transport for Wales, which we are very proud of.”

Natasha has also written to the CEO of Transport for Wales, and other operators, calling on them to outline what plans they have in place to deal with incidents like this and to review their customer care policies.