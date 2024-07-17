Dusan Pollak, 30, of Commercial Road, Newport was jailed after he committed a catalogue of offences in the city.

The defendant began stalking the woman after she had ended a brief relationship with him, prosecutor Hannah Friedman said.

She tried to get away from him one night on a date in Newport city centre by going into Mojos on Cambrian Road and telling the bouncers not to let him in.

But Pollak was waiting for her outside when she emerged an hour later and slapped her on the bottom.

Door staff intervened and “detained the defendant on the floor” while the police were called.

He was arrested and officers found he was carrying cannabis.

The persistent Pollak continued to pursue the woman and threw a bar stool at her when he later went round to her home, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

When she was at her aunt’s address the defendant turned up and threatened to kill her relative with a shard of glass after he smashed the window.

He also assaulted the aunt after he gripped her forcibly by the arm.

When the police were called, Pollak assaulted the officer as he was being arrested.

“The defendant grabbed a PC Price by the testicles causing him wincing pain,” Miss Friedman said.

“PC Price describes feeling an intense pain which left him feeling nauseated.”

In an impact statement, the stalking victim said she found Pollak “unpredictable and scary”.

He pleaded guilty to stalking, assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating, criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

They occurred between March 17 and April 18.

The offences put the defendant in breach a suspended prison sentence imposed in 2023 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm committed in “a domestic abuse context”.

Tabitha Walker representing Pollak said his best mitigation was his guilty pleas.

Judge Simon Mills jailed the defendant for two years.

Pollak was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the stalking victim or her aunt.