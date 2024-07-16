Dr Paul Atwell asked Monmouthshire County Council for permission to fell the Scots Pine tree in the grounds of Chapel Orchard in Abergavenny.

His application said it has been noted the tree’s lean has increased over the last six months and “a dangerous collapse of the tree is now considered an inevitability”.

It was stated collapse of the tree would pose a danger to the public and a nearby road.

The council has approved the application.