A TREE in danger of “inevitable collapse” can be felled, a council has agreed.
Dr Paul Atwell asked Monmouthshire County Council for permission to fell the Scots Pine tree in the grounds of Chapel Orchard in Abergavenny.
His application said it has been noted the tree’s lean has increased over the last six months and “a dangerous collapse of the tree is now considered an inevitability”.
It was stated collapse of the tree would pose a danger to the public and a nearby road.
The council has approved the application.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here