A HOUSEHOLDER has been told she can replace an “impossible to manage” hedge in her garden with a fence.
Delyth McKay asked Monmouthshire County Council to issue a certificate to confirm she could put up the fence at her home at Plover Crescent, Caldicot.
The planning department said it had been confirmed the fence wouldn’t be more than two metres from the ground level replacing the hedge along the boundary with the next door property and is within permitted development rights.
The original application stated the hedge is “impossible to manage”.
