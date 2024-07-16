South Wales Argus
BREAKING: Vaughan Gething officially resigns as First Minister of Wales

Vaughan Gething steps down as First Minister

By Sallie Phillips

  • Vaughan Gething has officially resigned as First Minister
  • This comes after four Cabinet ministers have resigned in protest of his leadership
  • LIVE updates and reaction here

