Its application was approved by Monmouthshire County Council’s delegated planning panel, which considered it as the land is owned by the council though there were no material planning objections.

Planning officer Ryan Bentley wrote in a report: “The proposal would not result in any visual clutter that would be harmful to the amenity or character of the area. The signage has been designed to assist visitors to the site and has been reduced in height to limit its visual impact.”

The sign won’t be illuminated and it will be placed outside the clubhouse where Lord Eldon Drive meets Burnt Barn Road.