South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the derelict commercial property, formerly Ystrad Mynach Sports and Social Club, on Penalta Road at around 8.30pm on Monday evening.

The fire service have said they believe the fire was deliberate, and crews from Aberbargoed and Caerphilly stations were present.

A spokesperson for SWFRS said: "SWFRS received a call regarding a fire in a derelict building (Ystrad Mynach Sports and Social Club, 28 Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach) at approximately 20.29 on 15th July.

"Crews and appliances from Aberbargoed, and Caerphilly Stations attended the incident and extinguished the fire. The stop message was given at 21.53.

"The road was shut by the police while the fire was being dealt with and are now investigating the incident."

Gwent Police have confirmed that no one was inside the property and no injuries have been reported.

A statement said: "We received a report of a fire at a disused commercial property in Penallta Road, Ystrad Mynach at around 8.45pm on Monday 15 July.

"Officers attended, along with firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to support with traffic management.

"No persons were inside the property and no injuries were reported.

"The fire service has deemed the fire to be deliberate and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the website, 101, or direct message on social media, quoting reference number 2400235771."