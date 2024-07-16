The four ministers that have handed in their resignation are:

Mick Antoniw (Counsel General)

Julie James (Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning)

Lesley Griffiths (Culture and Social Justice Secretary)

Jeremy Miles (Economy Secretary)

Four Welsh Government minister resign

Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership told Mr Gething in his resignation letter "we cannot continue like this" and called for the First Minister to also step down from his role as leader.

He added: "The events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.

“I can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”

Mr Antoniw also told Mr Gething “I do not believe you can continue as First Minister” as he quit as the Welsh Government’s counsel general.

With great sadness i am resigning as Counsel General from the Welsh Government pic.twitter.com/jFS2eYi8S3 — Mick Antoniw MS/AS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿✊🇺🇦 (@MickAntoniw1) July 16, 2024

He added: “Wales needs confident and stable government. I do not believe you are capable of delivering that.

“You have lost a vote of confidence in the Senedd. That is something I regard as being of major constitutional importance.

“It is clear that you no longer command a majority, that you will be unable to enter into the agreements necessary to pass a budget, and for all intents and purposes the Senedd is rudderless.

“We are all here to do the best for our country. I believe it is now necessary for you to choose to put the country first and resign as First Minister to allow an election for a new First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour.”

Why are these Welsh Government ministers quitting?





The reason these Welsh Ministers are quitting is because they believe Mr Gething should step down from his position as First Minister and leader of the Welsh Labour. Why?

Vaughan Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd last month. (Image: Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Gething last month (on June 5) faced a vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

This motion was tabled by the Welsh Conservatives following the collapse of the cooperation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru and a series of rows involving Mr Gething.

Concerns had been raised after Mr Gething accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences during his run to be Welsh Labour leader.

Mr Gething also refused to show any evidence to explain why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn from his government after he accused her of leaking messages to the media.

Ms Blythyn, MS for Delyn, immediately refuted the First Minister’s allegations, insisting she was “clear and have been clear that I did not, nor have I ever leaked anything” and was “deeply shocked” at her dismissal.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Mr Gething lost the vote of no confidence with 29 votes against him to 27 for.

Despite losing the vote he vowed to carry on as First Minister saying he was “proud to be the First Minister of Wales to serve and lead my country”.

Mr Gething was only sworn in as First Minister of Wales back in March, taking over the role from Mark Drakeford, who resigned after holding the position since 2018.