The official announcement was made on the Dewstow Gardens Facebook page, which said: “We would like to officially announce that Dewstow Gardens & Grottoes will close its doors at the end of this season, September 29th, 2024.

“After over 20 wonderful years of operation, we have made the decision to retire and close the gardens to visitors.

Owners John and Lisa Harris have welcomed visitors from all over the world (Image: NQ staff)

The gardens have been managed by owners John and Lisa for over 20 years and John, who is now in his mid-60s, remembers how exciting it was discovering the tunnels and structures within the gardens all those years ago.

He said: “In the early days of discovering the gardens our curiosity led to investigation. It was so exciting finding all the tunnels and grottoes. Afterall, it happened by accident!

“It was a whole family operation in the beginning, it was actually my father Elwyn Harris who was the driving force behind it all. It was a whole Harris family involvement, not only me and Lisa.”

Dewstow Gardens in Caerwent. Image: Larry Wilkie (Image: Larry Wilkie)

“Over the years the response to the gardens has been great and it has been so enjoyable sharing our gardens with visitors from all over the world. We have met some fantastic people.

“But as much as we have enjoyed it, it was never going to last forever. Now is the time for us to retire and get back some freedom. We will continue to maintain the gardens as best we can.

"Since the announcement, ticket sales have shot up. So it is not too late to visit the gardens for one last time."

Over the school summer holidays, they will be running a ‘Fun Fairy Trail’ for kids to enjoy. For more information, such as ticket prices and opening hours, you can visit their website.