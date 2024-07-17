Richard Randall, 35, of Allt-Yr-Yn Close, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the city on June 17.

His barrister Kirsten Murphy asked for a pre-sentence report.

Randall has been “struggling with mental health difficulties and alcohol dependency”, Newport Crown Court heard.

MORE NEWS: XL Bully to be destroyed after attacking man in park

The defendant was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving earlier this year for drink driving.

Judge Paul Hobson adjourned the case to August 13

The defendant appeared at via video link from Cardiff Prison.

He was remanded in custody.