DOZENS of people descended on Pontypool Park last weekend as Party in the Park returned for 2024. 

Organised by Pontypool Community Council, the event is in its second year, and has been a "fantastic success" according to the council. 

A spokesperson said: "The weather was kind, and we had a fabulous turnout.

"Overall, it was a great success with brilliant feedback from the public."

Dozens attended the Party in the Park (Image: TSGB Markets)

DinomaniaDinomania (Image: TSGB Markets)

Louby LouLouby Lou (Image: TSGB Markets)

Mellin Homes were presentMellin Homes were present (Image: TSGB Markets)

PIP Artisan Market PIP Artisan Market (Image: TSGB Markets)

PIP Bears having funPIP Bears having fun (Image: TSGB Markets)

Samba GalezSamba Galez (Image: TSGB Markets)

Torfaen Bears PIPTorfaen Bears PIP (Image: TSGB Markets)