The former Love Island star took part in the 2023 series of the show but has since released a lengthy statement discussing her time on the BBC programme.

In a message to fans, she admitted that her experience in the training room was not what she hoped it would be and said she "wrestled with fear" before stepping forward.

Zara McDermott speaks out after Graziano Di Prima's shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing

Zara McDermott said: "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports. Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

"When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it. I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

"And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with. However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch."

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant added: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up- I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara."

This comes after reports that Graziano Di Prima was forced to quit the show by the BBC over his alleged inappropriate behaviour towards his 2023 dance partner.

After exiting the programme, he said he "deeply regrets" the events that led up to his departure.

He stated: "While respecting the BBC HR process, I acknowledge it's only right for the sake of the show that I step away."

He continued: "I am saddened that I wasn't allowed to offer a quote to the online news stories, and I take on board the sensitivity of the situation. There's more to this story that I am unable to discuss at this time, but I am committed to being strong for my family and friends. I wish the Strictly family nothing but success in the future."

Discussing the exit, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established and robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."