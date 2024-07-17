Corey Clark, 31, from Newport received a suspended prison sentence earlier this year after he admitted three offences.

Cardiff Crown Court was told during a proceeds of crime hearing that he had profited by £55,998.77 supplying the class B drug.

The defendant has £9,453 available which can be seized.

He has three months to hand those assets over or face time in prison in default.

Clark, of Glassworks Cottages, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and production of cannabis.

He was caught by chance when he was pulled over by police in Newport for driving while using a mobile phone, his sentencing hearing in January was told.

Clark was carrying five cannabis bags in his Transit van which had a potential street value of £800, prosecutor Sol Hartley said.

When officers then searched the defendant’s home they found nine cannabis plants which had a potential yield of £9,450.

The police also seized a further eight bags of the class B drug weighing 227g which had a potential value of £1,760, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

They also came across designer clothes.

Detectives found drug-related messages on his mobile phone including text bombs advertising what he had for sale.

The offences were committed in May 2022.

He had a previous conviction for drink driving but none for any related offences.

Gareth Williams, representing Clark said there had been a 20-month delay in the case coming to court despite his client’s “full and frank admissions” to the police.

“He made some bad decisions back at the start of 2022,” his barrister added.

“His gambling addiction was a significant problem for him.”

The judge, Recorder David Payne, said to Clark: “This was a one-man band.

“You were the sole financial beneficiary and you were selling directly to users.

“This was a significant and profitable enterprise.

“You said you were working as a labourer but it was the drugs trade that was funding all aspects of your lifestyle.”

Clark was jailed for two years with the sentence suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.