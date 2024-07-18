DOZENS of people turned up to compete in and cheer on those doing the Mic Morris 10k run.
The run went from Blaenavon to Pontypool last weekend.
See some of the best pictures from the event from Robin Birt of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
DOZENS of people turned up to compete in and cheer on those doing the Mic Morris 10k run.
The run went from Blaenavon to Pontypool last weekend.
See some of the best pictures from the event from Robin Birt of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here