The Heart of the Community Award has bestowed the honour on Graig-Y-Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School.

This acknowledgement, only received by a few schools in Wales, recognises the school's extensive efforts to involve parents, external partner organisations, and the wider community in a variety of school life aspects.

The awards body evaluated the school's endeavours to make resources accessible to the wider community and its efforts in providing learning opportunities and playtime for students.

The school expressed its immense pride in receiving the accreditation and plans to work closely with the Heart of the Community Award body to share excellent practice and help other schools enhance their community engagement.

Headteacher Nicola Thain said: "Being awarded the Heart of the Community accreditation means so much to us as a school because our parental and community engagement work is integral to all we do."

She attributed the award to the school's commitment to enriching the community and enhancing the academic progress, wellbeing, and personal growth of its students.

She added that she's "incredibly proud of what we offer as a school in order to support our pupils, parents/carers and our wider community."