As part of Operation Harley, officers seized a high powered off road bike in Newport city centre late on Saturday, July 13.

Operation Harley has been targeting illegal off-roading in a variety of hotspots across Gwent.

👮🏻 Officers seized a high-powered off-road bike (pictured) in Newport city centre at around 11.30pm on Saturday 13 July.



📱 If you have concerns about off-road bikes in your area, report it to us via the website, social media or by calling 101 so that we can take action. pic.twitter.com/38BfCCCC2l — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 16, 2024

Illegal off-roading causes damage to the landscape, harms wildlife and livestock, and can threaten the livelihood of farmers.

The use of untaxed, or uninsured, vehicles which are often used dangerously on the roads also puts pedestrians and road users at risk.

A statement from Gwent Police on social media said: "If you have concerns about off-road bikes in your area, report it to us via the website, social media or by calling 101 so that we can take action."

You can report information anonymously via 101, or Gwent Police’s Facebook and Twitter page. You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.