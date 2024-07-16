Sometimes, drivers will park in front of a driveway despite the possible ramifications surrounding this.

Whether you sometimes park in front of a driveway or are tired of your neighbour blocking you in, here is the law.

According to the Highway Code, drivers should not park in front of somebody's driveway.

Rule 243 states that motorists must not stop or park “in front of an entrance to a property”.

This is also the case for dropped kerbs with the Highway Code adding that drivers should not stop or park “where the kerb has been lowered to help wheelchair users and powered mobility vehicles.”

However, the way these rules are enforced in the UK is not universal, with local authorities controlling if and how they regulate this, according to car insurance company Go Girl.

The most likely thing drivers will receive for breaking these rules is a penalty charge notice (PCN) but the amount a motorist will have to pay will depend.

Scotland and Wales similarly have no national provisions in place enforcing action against those who park in front of driveways.

However, if a vehicle is causing disruption, local police can be called to decide if action should be taken against the offending driver.

Local authorities are in control of how they enforce action against those who park in front of driveways (Getty) (Image: Getty)

What should I do if someone parks in front of my driveway?





According to the Metropolitan Police in London, it is recommended that you politely ask the driver to remove their vehicle from your driveway if it is causing problems.

If this does not work, it is recommended that you contact your local authority.

Similarly, if the person has blocked you in your driveway and you are unable to drive out, you can contact the police to report the incident (using non-emergency lines) in Scotland, England and Wales.

Find out more about the parking regulations in your area by visiting your local authority's website.