The news comes after four members of his Cabinet resigned on Tuesday morning and demanded that he leave office.

The official announcement came hours after leadership rival Jeremy Miles resigned, alongside Julie James, Lesley Griffiths and Mick Antoniw.

Mr Gething's leadership rival Jeremy Miles was the first minister to resign on Tuesday morning (Image: PA Wire) The four ministers resigned in protest over Mr Gething's leadership over the past few months, which have included losing a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, while Labour’s co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru has collapsed.

They posted their resignation letters online in an open show of discontent with Mr Gething’s continued leadership.

Mr Gething has been under pressure over a £200,000 donation to his campaign from Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who has twice been convicted of environmental offences.

There have also been concerns about a possible conflict of interest in the money coming from a company which was loaned £400,000 by the Welsh government-owned Development Bank of Wales (DBW).

Mr Gething has insisted he followed the rules and rejected the calls for an independent investigation, instead saying there would be an internal Labour review of the party’s election processes.

He was only elected to the role in March and in a statement said he had “hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership” but “I recognise that this is not possible”.

Mr Gething denied any wrongdoing during his tenure, saying: "My integrity matters. I have not compromised it."

Mr Gething, who became the first black leader of a European nation when he replaced Mark Drakeford as First Minister, said it had been an “honour and privilege” to “show under-represented communities that there is a place for them, for us”.

He continued: “Finally, I want to say thank you to those who have reached out to support me, my team and my family in recent weeks.

“It has meant the world to all of us.

“To those in Wales who look like me – many of whom I know feel personally bruised and worried by this moment – I know that our country can be better. I know that cannot happen without us.

“There will – and there must be – a government that looks like the country it serves.”

In First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, he confirmed his intention to quit with a short speech to the Senedd.

He said: "There will and there must be in the future a government that looks like the country it serves.

“A government for all of us to make Wales a better place with, and for, all of us.

"I am confident and positive about what my party can do in government and go before the people of Wales in 2026.

“I look forward to my party choosing from each of our members in a one member one vote contest to decide who that person will be, but I will carry on doing my duty for my country until such time that a new person is selected to take my place.”

He has confirmed he will now be working with Welsh Labour to organise a timeline for a new leaders to be elected as First Minister.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has acknowledged the difficult decision taken by Mr Gething (Image: Alastair Grant / PA Wire) Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged the "difficult decision" taken by Mr Gething, adding that it was being done because he felt it was "the best decision now for Wales".

Mr Miles, who resigned as economy secretary, described the last few months as "incredibly painful".

He said: “The events of the last few months, including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.”

Julie James, Mick Antoniw and Lesley Griffiths were the other ministers who resigned on Tuesday (Image: PA Wire) Ms James told the First Minister she feared that Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued in the role.

In her letter resigning as housing secretary, she said: “We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”

Ms Griffiths, who resigned as culture secretary, said: “I have reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to put things back on track under your leadership, leaving me with only one realistic option at this point.”

Mr Antoniw told Mr Gething “I do not believe you can continue as First Minister” as he quit as the Welsh Government’s counsel general.

Urging the First Minister to “put the country first”, he said the Senedd was “rudderless” without a new leader.

Opposition parties have reacted to Mr Gething's resignation, with Welsh Conservatives leader calling today a "day of shame for Wales" and adding that the resignation was "long overdue",

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has called for a snap election, in a bid to break from what he described as Labour's "revolving door of chaos".