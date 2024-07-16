As the woods are a popular spot for locals to walk their dogs and spend time with family, the addition of a dumped portable toilet sparked some discussion amongst locals.

Chris Walsh labelled the toilet as ‘the turdis – a conceptual art installation’ which Chris Commins has rated as ‘bog standard’.

Not all locals have found it so amusing however, with Melanie Jones describing it as "revolting" and Alison Loock Ne Weidner saying, "how dare they?"

Some locals have speculated on social media that the portable toilets came from local festivals and events in the town over past weekends, however Natural Resources Wales have not been able to identify the culprit at this time.

Tim Jeffery, senior land management officer for Natural Resources Wales said: “Cleaning up fly-tipping costs money; it’s dangerous and potentially harmful to health; it spoils our enjoyment of the area and in some cases, can cause serious pollution.”

“We were recently made aware of an incident of portaloos being fly tipped at Great Barnet Woods car park, near Chepstow. We can confirm that these have now been removed by our contractors.

There were 607 fly tipping incidents recorded in Monmouthshire last year, according to data released by StatsWales. That is over double the 300 incidents which were recorded in 2018.

To help combat the increase in flytipping incidents, authorities encourage anyone who witnesses the illegal dumping of waste to contact the Natural Resources Wales hotline on 0300 065 3000.