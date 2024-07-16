Andrew RT Davies described Tuesday, which saw four Cabinet ministers, including Gething's leadership rival Jeremy Miles, resign from the Welsh Government, a "day of shame for Wales".

He said: "This is day of shame for Labour. The self indulgence we’ve seen throughout Vaughan Gething’s leadership has resulted in the breakdown of governance in Wales.

"But ministers like Jeremy Miles, who served in Gething’s Cabinet, are equally culpable.

"Vaughan Gething’s time as First Minister is rightly coming to an end.

“But Labour cannot fool the people of Wales. These Ministers, like Jeremy Miles, sat in his Cabinet, they stood by his side, and they are culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales.

“Wales will remember.”

Mr Davies has been leader of the Opposition for Mr Gething's entire four month tenure, and has been a critic of him the whole time.

However, his criticism of Mr Gething's leadership also extended to Welsh Labour as a whole.

He added: "Vaughan Gething’s resignation was inevitable. But the chaos is not just on him.

"His opponents within Welsh Labour have been equally dishonest, putting political games before the people of Wales.

"There is something very rotten at the heart of Welsh Labour, that replacing Gething will not solve."