Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The people of Wales have lost faith in the First Minister, belatedly he has done that right thing and resigned.

“But the people of Wales are losing confidence in Labour’s ability to govern Wales.

“This could be the third Labour first minister in seven months – a revolving door of chaos.

“Labour has put party interests ahead of the interests of the nation for too long.

“The people of Wales must be given the opportunity to elect a new government and an election must be called.”

Mr ap Iorwerth did not hold back in his criticism of Vaughan Gething and Welsh Labour as a ruling party.

He added: “Vaughan Gething has led a government of chaos and put his own self-interest before the interests of the people of Wales.

“For months, the First Minister’s poor judgment, aversion to scrutiny and ‘do nothing’ approach to governing has undermined the office of First Minister and brought Welsh politics into disrepute.

“Seldom have heads of government in a democracy disregarded the will of its legislature by carrying on despite losing a vote of confidence.

“The Labour Party has thrown its weight behind Vaughan Gething and Keir Starmer has acted as his main cheerleader.

“The ministers who resigned today are equally culpable, they should have acted far sooner than their eleventh hour intervention when it was a case of one bad headline too many.”