A WOMAN who was reported missing late on Monday has been found. 

40-year-old Elizabeth Edwards from Pontypool had last been seen in the area around 11.30pm on Monday night. 

She was last seen wearing a green puffer jacket. 

Officers confirmed she had been found by posting on social media just after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon. 

A statement said: "Elizabeth Edwards, 40, who had been reported as missing has been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal." 