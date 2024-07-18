Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and recently elected Prime Minister of the UK, has also praised Mr Gething's achievements during his 11 years in ministerial posts and four months as party leader.

In a statement shared on social media earlier on Tuesday, Mr Starmer said: "I want to thank Vaughan for his service as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and as First Minister of Wales.

“Vaughan should take enormous pride in being the first black leader of any country in Europe.

“That achievement will have broadened the ambitions and raised the gaze of a generation of young people in Wales and beyond.

“I know what a difficult decision this has been for him – but I also know that he has made it because he feels it is the best decision now for Wales.

“I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Welsh secretary Jo Stevens has followed suit, commenting: "I want to thank Vaughan for his service as First Minister and in his other ministerial roles over the past eleven years.

"It is now for Welsh Labour to determine his successor. The people of Wales voted for a UK Labour government to deliver change. That remains my absolute focus."

Other party leaders, including Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds, described Tuesday as "a sad day" for the Welsh Parliament, but added that "it was time" for Mr Gething to go.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said he was “very sorry” to hear of the resignation of Vaughan Gething, and wished him well.

He added on social media: "The Scottish and Welsh Governments work closely together and I look forward to that continuing in the future.”