THREE men and a woman have appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with supplying drugs in the city following a police operation last week.
The four defendants were:
- Aston Mabe, 27, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport
- Keymarley Allen, 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport
- Jack Ley, 26, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport
- Victoria Christensen, 41, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport
They have all been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis between October 26, 2023 and July 11.
Mabe, Allen, Ley and Christensen also each face an allegation of possession of criminal property, namely cash, high value goods and vehicles.
The defendants are due to appear in the crown court on August 12.
They were all remanded in custody.
