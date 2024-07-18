The four defendants were:

Aston Mabe, 27, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport

Keymarley Allen, 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport

Jack Ley, 26, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport

Victoria Christensen, 41, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport

They have all been charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis between October 26, 2023 and July 11.

Mabe, Allen, Ley and Christensen also each face an allegation of possession of criminal property, namely cash, high value goods and vehicles.

The defendants are due to appear in the crown court on August 12.

They were all remanded in custody.