Gwent Police's neighbourhood officers met 15-year-old Corey at his home in Abergavenny and heard about his passion for the police.

Corey has complex learning difficulties after suffering a brain injury when he was a baby.

He had written a personal letter to Gwent Police about his hopes to become an officer and how much he enjoyed watching police television programmes.

Community Support Officers (CSOs) Joshua Carey and Leah Murphy visited Corey on Saturday 13 July.

His mum, Jane, said: "Corey has always loved anything to do with the police and wanted to learn more about being a police officer."

CSO Carey, with Jane’s support, planned the special treat for Corey, which saw officers arriving at the teenager's home in a marked police car.

CSOs Carey and Murphy enjoyed spending time with the teenager, answering his questions about life on the beat in Gwent, and showing him the inside of a police car.

Police enthusiast Corey got to sit in a police car (Image: Gwent Police) As a keen enthusiast, Corey is a big fan of the Channel 5 programme Police Interceptors, and it was evident just how knowledgeable he was of the role and importance of policing.

Gwent Police always strives to ensure that its officers looked smart and, of course, Corey was dressed for the occasion in a police jacket and a helmet.

CSO Carey said: "We were honoured to be able to organise this special occasion for such an inspirational young man.

"Corey is a very kind-hearted boy and he recently completed a sponsored cycle challenge to raise more than £450 for the Dogs Trust.

“We work hard to be at the heart of our communities and it was our pleasure to be able to surprise this keen supporter of Gwent Police.

“All of us at Gwent Police thank Corey for his wonderful support."