RYAN WILLIAMS, 40, of Bryn Bevan, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Shakespeare Crescent on March 20.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ANDREI-CATALIN BULMANDAR, 36, of Alice Street, Newport must pay £1,635 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted depositing 30 bags of waste from a motor vehicle without a permit in or on land on the access road leading to the former LG site in Coedkernew on August 29, 2020.

NEIL CHAPPELL, 41, of The Avenue, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £780 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted depositing vinyl flooring and household waste in or on land without a permit on Balance Road, Varteg between February 1 and February 26, 2023.

NATHAN LONG, 30, of Bryn Y Gwynt, Ebbw Vale must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A467 in Crumlin on September 15, 2023

His driving record endorsed with six points.

DEBORAH AMANDA GILBERT, 57, of Cefn Road, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 21, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES WILLIAM KELLEY, 31, of Parklands Close, Mathern, Monmouthshire must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on December 16, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

GRAHAM LLEWELLYN, 66, of St Clares, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK JOHNATHON WILD, 62, of Merriott Place, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 21, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

GAYNOR NOTT, 60, of Vale View, Bargoed, Caerphilly was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order on July 10 by calling 999 for a non-medical emergency.

ALEXANDER CUTLER, 34, of Woodfield Terrace, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for two years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on December 30, 2023.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.