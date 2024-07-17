Hendre Infants School and Hendre Junior School will become a single primary school, under new proposals for amalgamation announced by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The move will be a “formal and legal agreement” rather than any physical changes, and both school sites would remain open as two branches of a single primary campus.

Just 130 yards separate the Infants and Junior schools, on opposite sides of the town’s St Cenydd Road.

A new report shows the schools have been “working in collaboration for a number of years”, and their amalgamation into a single primary for children aged 3 to 11 would promote “closer working relationships”.

Advantages include the creation of a “single school entity with one consistent vision and ethos, continuity, progression of learning through a seamless transition, shared teaching expertise and more effective deployment of resources”, according to Caerphilly Council.

The new primary school would operate with a single budget and a new, single governing body.

The council said the amalgamation would represent “a willingness to do things differently for the added benefit of all pupils, their wellbeing and achievements”.

Members of the council’s education committee are expected to discuss the proposals on Tuesday July 16, before cabinet members open the plan up to public consultation.