Matthew Davies was taken to hospital after he was attacked by fellow drinker Christopher Prothero at the Red Lion in Tredegar.

The victim’s friend Ethan Yates was also assaulted by the defendant and lost a tooth after going to his aid.

Prothero had punched Mr Davies for a second time when he was out cold on the floor, Pamela Kaiga, prosecuting, said.

She told Cardiff Crown Court: "After some drinks on Saturday, July 29, 2023, Mr Davies and Mr Yates went outside and saw a number of people arguing, including the defendant.

“Mr Davies went to defuse the situation and the defendant approached him.

“He describes him as squaring up to him and going up face-to-face with him.

“The defendant then punched Mr Davies to the head, causing him to fall and hit the back of his head on the kerb.

“He was knocked unconscious. His friend Mr Yates went to assist him and whilst they were on the ground the defendant approached again and punched Mr Davies to the face.

“Mr Yates then confronted the defendant, asking him why he was punching Mr Davies whilst he was on the floor.

“The defendant responded by punching Mr Yates as well to the side of the face.

“Mr Yates describes one of his back teeth being knocked out.”

Mr Davies was left with a cut to the back of his head.

Prothero, aged 37, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

The defendant had seven previous convictions for 16 offences.

They include affray, common assault and drink driving.

Gareth Williams representing Prothero said his client worked as a lorry driver delivering heavy machinery and supported a family.

His barrister added: “The defendant regrets what he did and is very sorry.

“He’s never been to custody and is frightened of it.”

Judge Hywel James told Prothero: “These offences were clearly committed when you were under the influence of alcohol.

“They are also aggravated by your previous convictions.”

But he added he was prepared to suspend his jail sentence because there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

Prothero was sent to prison for nine months, suspended for 15 months.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant cannot drink for 120 days after an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement was imposed.

Prothero must also pay £687 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.