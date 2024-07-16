Today (Tuesday, July 16), the trial continued into a teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly stabbing a girl at Cadoxton station in Barry in January.

Yesterday, prosecution read out transcripts of extraordinary messages sent between the teens in group chats including ““***** going to die today,” and “if you got away with it, live your life.”

Today, at Merthyr Crown Court, it was revealed the extent of the victim’s injury.

The defendant was meeting the girl at Cadoxton to buy a vape contain marijuana.

The victim in the case said she had not a clue why the stabbing had happened and that she barely knew the boy.

In previous testimony in old text messages, it was revealed the defendant attacked the girl to avenge derogatory comments he thought had been made about his deceased mother.

The victim went into detail about what it was like being stabbed, saying: “At first I thought I had been punched with something then I dropped to the floor and it felt like two bits of barb wore were sticking out of me.”

Defence barrister Kevin Seal addressed the jury before they went to decide their verdict.

In a poignant message to jurors, Mr Seal tried to give some semblance of the mindset of young people in these situations.

“(These kids) live their lives on their phones, they live in their phones, their lives are their phones. It gives insight into how they behave. We may or may not agree with it, but this is life.

“Let’s put it into context which is messages from a 15-year-old boy who has no convictions or reprimands, but has become part of this other world.

“Unfortunately, due to video games and social media and the like many such as he and others seem to live in a world that is divorced from reality.

“They portray this persona as a gangster demanding respect. They speak in a way other people speak and copy it. It was a weird scenario.”

The incident happened at Cadoxton station in January (Image: Google Maps)

‘She was saying s*** so I went up and stabbed her in the ribs’

Yesterday in court candid texts sent between the teens showed the volatile situation around the incident.

The defendant claims derogatory comments were made about his mother and that he wanted to avenge these.

Texts read out in conversations between the defendant and friends go: “***** going to die today.”

“What you going to do?”

“Stab her.”

At one point the defendant texts: “She was saying s*** so I went up and stabbed her in the ribs.”

In another extraordinary message, the defendant is advised: “If you got away with it, live your life.”

The jury is out to consider their verdict.

The defendant, from Cardiff, cannot be named due to his age, faces four charges including attempted murder, a lesser alternative of wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice.

The defendant has been found unfit to stand and so the jury must decide whether he committed the acts alleged or not, not if he is guilty or innocent.

The trial continues.