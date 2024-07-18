The event run by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is on August 8 from 11.30am till 2pm and there will be a special guest, Buzz Lightyear.

There will be many activities including a bouncy castle, games, glitter-face painting, and a rodeo bull.

Families are invited to bring along their children and wear fancy dress costumes for the event.

In a post on social media, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said: “Step into the magical world of Princess Day in Brynmawr Town!

“This enchanting event promises fun, activities, and fairy tale moments. Don’t miss out – wear your finest fancy dress costume and join us!”

The event is part of their levelling up initiative and is encouraging people to shop locally.

The event is taking place in other towns across the county including Tredegar, Blaina, Abertillery, Ebbw Vale.

When is the princess day in your area?

Ebbw Vale: August 5, 2024, from 11.30am till 2pm

Tredegar: August 6, 2024, from 11.30am till 2pm

Abertillery: August 7, 2024, from 11.30 till 2pm

Brynmawr: August 8, 2024, from 11.30am till 2pm

Blaina: Aug 9, 2024, from 11.30am till 2pm

Read more:

What is the levelling up fund?

The levelling up fund is part of a £4.8 billion investment programme launched by the UK Government aiming to support communities across the country.

It is to be used to invest in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK, including the regeneration of town center/high streets, upgrading local transport, and investing in cultural and heritage assets.

Shop Local, Support Local

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has been sharing posts of local businesses in recent months of independent shops.