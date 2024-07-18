On Friday, July 12, former Great British Menu winner and chef, Chris Harrod from Michelin-starred The Whitebrook, hosted an educational foraging tour followed by lunch for the year 3 class from Trellech Primary School.

The educational tour, now in its second year, is aimed at teaching children about sustainable and ethical practices, and about the vast variety of produce in Monmouthshire.

Mr Harrod said: "This is the second foraging event and lunch that we’ve hosted, and we’ll continue to invite local primary schools on a regular basis.

"The aim is to help children understand where produce comes from, the wonderful variety that can be found in Monmouthshire and teaching them about sustainable and ethical practice.

"For example the importance of compost and how to make it."

The children were able to see where the produce is found (Image: The Whitebrook)

Between 11am and 2pm, the children were introduced to a wide variety of produce grown around The White Brook, such as rock samphire, sea spinach, and sea aster.

They also learnt about produce from the woods and hedgerows, including meadowsweet, wood sorrel, and hop shoots.

The youngsters were encouraged to taste and smell the different ingredients, with Mr Harrod revealing the key ingredient in each dish.

Mr Harrod said one of the surprises was how much the children would try.

The menu for the day consisted of mackerel and a pork main course.

This was topped off with a strawberry dessert, which was paired with lamb sorrel ice cream and wood sorrel garnish.

All the children left with a homemade Welsh cake, a Whitebrook pen, and a signed menu.

The children were treated to a lunch featuring a range of produce from the area (Image: The Whitebrook)

Their homework was to draw their favourite foraged produce and write a few lines on why they enjoyed it.

The Michelin-starred The White Brook was one of six UK restaurants to receive a Green Michelin star this year.