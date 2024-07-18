The insights are for the Newport City Centre Placemaking Plan.

The plan is part of a wider Welsh Government process called Placemaking and aims to give the city a vision for the future by identifying a range of priorities that will benefit everyone in the city.

The key aim of a Placemaking Plan is to create public spaces that enhance prosperity, health, happiness, and well-being.

This is achieved through community participation and creating a city that residents feel they are a part of.

Residents can share their ideas online or attend drop-in sessions led by the Placemaking team.

These sessions are seen as opportunities for residents to express their thoughts on how the city is now, its future, and how they'd like it to be.

Councillor James Clarke, Newport City Council's cabinet member for regeneration and democratic services, said: "The Newport city centre placemaking plan is a great opportunity for everyone in Newport to have their voices heard.

"We need to know what works for the people of Newport, as well as what isn’t working quite so well."

Cllr Clarke emphasised the importance of community engagement, saying it 'results in places that are vibrant, with clear identities, and allows residents to develop a sense of ownership and belonging.'

Four drop-in sessions are slated for late July and early August at various locations around the city: Cwtsh at Stow Hill (July 23, 10am to 3pm), The Place in Newport City Centre (July 24, 10am to 3pm), Maindee Triangle in Maindee (July 31, 10am to 3pm), and Phyllis Maud Performance Space in Pill (August 3, 10am to 1pm).

To contribute, locals can fill the digital survey which can be found at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=sIUWM2HNAESvggT0kijNhMj8Pq4YWyRKt-UurzNQ_JNUMFpQRkEwQ1U4TjUzUzZQRVg4VEJGSE5IVC4u or join the face-to-face discussions.

Those interested can join the Newport conversation and offer their suggestions to make the city a better place to live, work, and visit.

Cllr Clarke said the feedback 'will make a huge difference to the community you live in.'

Newport's Placemaking Plan is supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.