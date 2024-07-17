A MAN from the Newport area who was wanted by police in connection with driving offences has been found.
Stephen Phillips, 31, has been the subject of an appeal to find him by Gwent Police since Tuesday, July 2.
He was wanted in relation to an investigation into driving offences, according to the force.
Officers confirmed he had been found and is helping with enquiries by posting on social media at 8.25am on Wednesday, July 17.
They thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
