The Girl on the Train, based on Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name, will be at the New Theatre Cardiff from May 27 to May 31, 2025.

The story follows Rachel Watson, who creates a fantasy about a couple she sees on her commute, however her world is turned upside down when the woman from the couple goes missing.

Producers of the show say it has been seen around the world and a film adaptation was made starring Emily Blunt.

Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, writers of the stage adaptation said: "Since opening in the UK in 2018, The Girl on the Train has been performed around the world, and we’re thrilled that Loveday Ingram’s powerful and stylish production is coming back in a UK wide tour."

The show is being produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions. The book has sold more than 20 million copies across the world.

Casting for the upcoming tour is yet to be announced.